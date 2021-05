To sustain its recent growth, Whole Foods Market (WFM) is making changes to its corporate technology, merchandising and operations, and team member services teams. WFM has surpassed 500 stores, exceeded more than 105,000 team members, and launched pickup and delivery over the past few years. Its online sales tripled between March and December 2020 as compared to the same timeframe in 2019 and it expects to open nearly 40 new stores. In 2020, WFM introduced and expanded new concepts, including its first online-only store in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Ideal Market Denver.