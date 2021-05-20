How Chipotle increased job applications 77% in one week

Chipotle raises pay to an average of $15 an hour to attract workers. Hoping to attract more employees, Chipotle said Monday it will increase its wages to an average of $15 an hour by the end of June. The fast-food chain, which is looking to hire 20,000 employees for its peak season and to staff the more than 200 restaurants it plans to open this year, said the wage increase will result in hourly workers making between $11 and $18 an hour. Chipotle is the latest restaurant chain to raise wages or offer incentives as it struggles to staff its restaurants. As coronavirus vaccinations have increased and government restrictions eased, the restaurant industry, which laid off or furloughed millions of employees during the pandemic, suddenly went on a hiring spree, as did several other service-related industries. That sudden high demand for restaurant workers has been tough to meet. Some potential employees, whether concerned about the safety of serving customers dining indoors or buoyed by government stimulus checks, are wary of returning to work. — NEW YORK TIMES.