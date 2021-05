Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila secured their first-ever major trophy after defeating Chippa United 1-0 on Saturday night to lift the Nedbank Cup title. Both teams came into the game looking to lift their first piece of topflight silverware and it was the team from Limpopo who made the strong start as they took the lead with 27th minutes gone as Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's powerfully struck effort took a deflection off the head of Frederic Nsabiyumva and sailed into the corner of the net.