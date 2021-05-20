Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Sends Price Above $800

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart showcases a heavy downward price correctional movement as most of the vital support trading levels breached to the downside. An intense bearish candlestick is being formed in the space between the SMAs. That has led to the breaking down of the bullish trend-line and the 14-day SMA trend-line to the south. The 50-day SMA indicator is being approached by current falling pressure at the immediate support value of $240. The Stochastic Oscillators are now in the oversold region slightly pointing to the south within it. That still calls for placing position with cautiousness as there may soon be a change of trend in no time.