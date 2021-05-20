newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Sends Price Above $800

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin Cash price touches the daily low of $614 as the cryptocurrency fluctuates sideways. BCH/USD shifted its focus to $800 after clearing resistance at $750. Since a few days ago, the market has been extremely down below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, Bitcoin Cash reached a $500 low yesterday before rising back to $800 today. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash is creating a new bullish trend and trading at $807.21 within the channel.

