Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Revives Back Above $40,000

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD is in another correctional moving outlook at higher trading zones of between $3,000 and $4,500 levels. On May 12, the base crypto lost momentum after hitting resistance around the higher level earlier mentioned. The critical point demarcating the further tangible downs from upsides is at $3,200 line. And, the bullish trend-line and the 14-day SMA trend-line are placed around the market value to affirm its crucial stance in the trade. The 50-day SMA indicator is located at a lower $2,400 support level. The stochastic Oscillators are down in the oversold region very lightly pointing to the south to suggest a less-active downward pressure is ongoing in the crypto-trading activities.