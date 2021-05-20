Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Revives Back Above $40,000
After a successful break above $38,000, the Bitcoin price extends its recovery to touch the daily high at $42,605. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) For the past few weeks, BTC/USD has seen some sharp declines in the crypto market as the price slumped to $30,000 support. The Bitcoin price also settled below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages and the movement is very fragile at the moment. However, during a short-term breakout, critical support levels must be monitored as the first digital asset stays around the lower boundary of the channel.insidebitcoins.com