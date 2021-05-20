newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Revives Back Above $40,000

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful break above $38,000, the Bitcoin price extends its recovery to touch the daily high at $42,605. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) For the past few weeks, BTC/USD has seen some sharp declines in the crypto market as the price slumped to $30,000 support. The Bitcoin price also settled below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages and the movement is very fragile at the moment. However, during a short-term breakout, critical support levels must be monitored as the first digital asset stays around the lower boundary of the channel.

insidebitcoins.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Btc#Traders#Price Levels#Bitcoin Price Prediction#Ma#Btc Usd Medium#Btc Usd Long Term Trend#Decline#Resistance Levels#Sharp#Critical Support Levels#Asia#Early Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Growth Confirms Restart Of Dollar Downtrend

Financial markets are starting the week with somewhat uncertain dynamics. Friday's strong rally failed to develop into further buying in Asian trading on Monday while shying away from a sell-off. Judging by the indirect signs, investors paused buying but remain optimistic. The dollar index returned to the psychologically important 90...
Stockscryptonews.com

Elon Musk Dumping Bitcoin? Will Bitcoin Drop Below 40,000 USD?

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, had a couple of bad weeks already. After the big crash caused by Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla would suspend accepting bitcoin. Bitcoin declined from 60,000 USD to 43,00 USD within one week, while many altcoins have recovered from the loss.
StocksFXStreet.com

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar fails at resistance, projects deep correction

XLM price hugging the secondary trend line of the ascending channel. Second bearish reversal above channel reinforcements bearish tilt. Bearish momentum divergence persists on multiple time frames, increasing downward pressure. XLM price action since the bearish shooting star candle pattern on May 10 has been a mix of indecision and...
StocksTelegraph

Bitcoin price hits $58k – should you invest?

Bitcoin has jumped 14pc in a week to trade at over $58,000 per coin, recovering fully recovering from a steep sell-off at the end of February when it plummeted to around $44,000. Its bull run this year, which has seen the digital currency double in value, has been credited to...
Marketstrendswide.com

HBAR Price and The GRT Coin Price Plunge Hard, Will They Rebound? 2021

HBAR price, which rose like a giant in the past couple of days, suffered an immense dip, probably due to market correction. Bitcoin price tanked hard and revisited much lower levels in the early trading hours, escorting many other crypto assets. HBAR also followed the suit and dipped profusely. Despite...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Poised to refresh multi-month top above 154.00

GBP/JPY keeps short-term triangle breakout, pokes intraday high of late. Upbeat Momentum, successful trading above key SMA favor bulls. GBP/JPY takes the bids around 154.25, up 0.12% intraday, during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair keeps Friday’s bounce off the previous resistance line amid upbeat Momentum.
MarketsDailyFx

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Low or Worse

US Dollar Index (DXY) steadily trending lower towards yearly low. US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Poised to Hit Yearly Lows or Worse. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade heavy, failing almost immediately to hold any sizable short-term pop it may have. Last week’s one day rally pushed it through the April low and just above the Jan-present trend-line, but brought into play trend-line resistance from the March high.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: May 17 - May 21

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Is Bitcoin 'Melting' Or Has It Reached A Price Floor?

Bitcoin prices have been suffering lately, falling to almost $42,000 today and reaching their lowest in more than three months. The world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization dropped to as little as $42,102.35 this afternoon, according to CoinDesk data. At this point, the cryptocurrency was trading at its lowest...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

BTC Price Touches 3-Month Low after Musk Did Not Entirely Deny Tesla Plans to Sell Off Bitcoin Holdings

The recent Bitcoin losses began after Elon Musk shows concern about the coin’s environmental impact. The value of Bitcoin declined further after Elon Musk said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) did not precisely deny that the company could sell its Bitcoin holdings. In a tweet posted on the 17th of May, Musk said that “Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” not stating whether the company will never sell its Bitcoin holdings or not. At press time, Bitcoin is down 8.32% to $44,881.
Stocksinvezz.com

Has Tesla sold its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings?

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla could sell its Bitcoin holdings in the next quarter. Tesla chief is gradually showing a less interest in Bitcoin, but seems to throw more weight on DOGE adoption. Tesla suspended the acceptance of Bitcoin as payment for its products, leading to a fall in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie up with gold and equities recovering

Spot gold underpinned the aussie, surging to its highest since mid-February. Australia won’t publish relevant data until next Tuesday, the focus will be on Chinese data. AUD/USD bounced from the bottom of its range, but its bullish potential is limited. The AUD/USD pair recovered some ground on Friday but fell...
Commodities & Futureinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Reverses Against Its Uptrend

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD is in another correctional moving outlook at higher trading zones of between $3,000 and $4,500 levels. On May 12, the base crypto lost momentum after hitting resistance around the higher level earlier mentioned. The critical point demarcating the further tangible downs from upsides is at $3,200 line. And, the bullish trend-line and the 14-day SMA trend-line are placed around the market value to affirm its crucial stance in the trade. The 50-day SMA indicator is located at a lower $2,400 support level. The stochastic Oscillators are down in the oversold region very lightly pointing to the south to suggest a less-active downward pressure is ongoing in the crypto-trading activities.
Businessdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Sell-Off Could Accelerate to $40,000

Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 40,287 (S1 of standard pivot point). Add a stop-loss at 47,104 (25th April low). Set a buy-stop at 47,104 and a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,000. The BTC/USD price declined sharply during the weekend as investors continued worrying about...
Commodities & Futurefinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Address Moves 9,055 BTC amid Cryptocurrency Market Crash

Bitcoin whales are making some strong moves again amid price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Large BTC account transferred 9,055 Bitcoin yesterday after the world’s largest cryptocurrency lost nearly 20% of its value over the weekend. According to the latest data published by crypto analytics platform Whale Alert, the total...