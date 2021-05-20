newsbreak-logo
The CSKT Division of Fire is expecting a hot fire season, partially a result of climate change and drought

By Bernie Azure
Char-Koosta News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire has concerns about the effects of climate change on the expanse and intensity of wildland fires and the effects of combatting those types of fires and the increased number of them. Luckily, the Flathead Reservation, for the most part, has dodged a bullet when it comes to the extreme fires that are almost indefensible, but Mother Nature’s flamethrower knows no borders and due to the droughty conditions in the West all forests are in the bull’s eye.

