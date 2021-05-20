The CSKT Division of Fire is expecting a hot fire season, partially a result of climate change and drought
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire has concerns about the effects of climate change on the expanse and intensity of wildland fires and the effects of combatting those types of fires and the increased number of them. Luckily, the Flathead Reservation, for the most part, has dodged a bullet when it comes to the extreme fires that are almost indefensible, but Mother Nature’s flamethrower knows no borders and due to the droughty conditions in the West all forests are in the bull’s eye.www.charkoosta.com