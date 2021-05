Gwinnett County will get about $181.85 million in coronavirus recovery funds from the federal government, the U.S. Treasure Department announced Monday. The funding is part of $350 billion in emergency funding for local, state, territorial and tribal governments that was included in the American Rescue Act of 2021. The Treasury Department released the funding this week to help various levels f government address pandemic response needs, including helping communities and population groups hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.