CNN’s Chris Cuomo advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations (report)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly set to receive more than $5 million for his memoir last year about leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. According to figures obtained by The New York Times, Cuomo has already received $3.12 million from his book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic." State officials told the times that he will receive another $2 million over the next two years through his contract with the Crown Publishing Group.