Chip company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has said it will produce 5nm chips for mining digital currencies. The greater the heights of the main cryptocurrencies in the market, dragging all the altcoins with them, the more miners spend on equipment for their production. The companies developing it are also trying not to waste time in vain, despite the emerging shortage of semiconductors. Thus, one of the largest miner manufacturers Bitmain ordered the first batch of new N5 chips from Taiwanese TSMC for the line of its future line of devices.