Wheel of Time Season 2 Confirmed at Amazon as Season 1 Wraps Up

Invincible, a new, fascinating superheroes animation that has already become a favorite among Amazon Prime Video users. Although Season 1 has ended at 8 episodes, Season 2 and, amazingly, Season 3 as well, have already been announced. Of course, animation takes time, so we might have to wait a while. So, is there a comic for those who can't wait for more Invincible content?