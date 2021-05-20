Wheel of Time Season 2 Confirmed at Amazon as Season 1 Wraps Up
Season 2 of Amazon’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time is coming, per Variety! But you haven’t seen the first season yet? That’s because it hasn’t landed yet, as the first season of the show has only just wrapped production. Amazon, excited to have as much fantasy content as possible to hopefully create its own Game of Thrones, renewed the series today, allowing for the showrunners to start developing the second season immediately.www.escapistmagazine.com