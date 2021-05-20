Springfield Likely To Appeal Judgment In 2007 Drowning Death

The city of Springfield says it expects to appeal a six-figure verdict over the 2007 drowning death of a teenager at the Lake Springfield Beach. The Illinois Times reports a Sangamon County jury this week awarded $750,000 to the family of Eric Jones, who was 16 years old when he drowned in the lake while attempting to help his brother, who had slipped under the water. The family’s lawsuit said lifeguards at the beach were poorly trained and inattentive when Jones drowned. The city denies negligence in the death and is working on a likely appeal.