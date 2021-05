Under-40s will be able to request Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after the UK’s medical regulator recommended they be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has examined increasing evidence that younger groups are slightly more likely to suffer a rare but dangerous blood clot after receiving a first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. The overall rate of clots in the population so far is roughly one in 100,000, but for people in their 30s, it is one in 60,000. Just one in a million second doses appears to cause clotting.