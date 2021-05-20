Mailbag: Have you heard of Yes on IP13?

Most people don’t think “fire hazard” when they think of mulch. However, that’s exactly what your mulch can be if improperly applied. If you’ve never heard of mulch fires or spontaneous mulch combustion it can sound made up. Sadly, mulch fires are very real, but there are things that you can do to prevent them, like being careful with where you place your mulch, how you care for it and what kind of mulch you use. We spoke with two fire experts about what causes mulch fires and how you can prevent them from happening in your own yard.