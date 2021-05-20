newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Mailbag: Have you heard of Yes on IP13?

Democrat-Herald
 11 hours ago

Have you heard of Yes on IP13? It removes exemptions from animal cruelty laws. Do you kill pests on your property — ants, hornets, snails, slugs, spiders, mice, etc.? Do you use pest control? Do you or your children catch bugs, snakes, etc., to play with them? Do you buy or eat meat or eggs raised in Oregon? Do you raise animals for food? Do you breed animals — cats, dogs, rabbits, etc.? Do you fish, hunt or trap animals? It will be illegal, and you will be prosecuted.

democratherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Breeding#Snakes#Poultry#Ip13#Transports Animals#Animal Cruelty Laws#Animal Farming#Meat#Veterinarians#Pests#Bugs#Animal Practices#Ants#Eggs#Food#Farmers#Good Bye#Pest Control#Mice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Animalsswnewsmedia.com

Outdoors: The most common bird you've never heard of

I am always interested in the unsung hero or the rulebreakers of nature. The kind of critter that is common, yet no one seems to pay any attention to them. Or the bird who is so common throughout the U.S., yet no one seems to notice them. I am talking...
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: We have only ourselves to blame

I see a lot of blame cast on Kate Brown when I think most blame should be focused inward. As a truly free-market capitalist, it seems to me that the businesses that were not financially prepared and lacked the savvy entrepreneurship to respond to these shutdowns are being met only with the fates deserved of those who fail to acclimate to an economic stress test. It is not Kate Brown’s fault that cases are going up; that is just a circumstance that demands a certain level of response.
Animalsiowawatch.org

What bugs are Iowans seeing?

The term “hornet” has a technical meaning, and Iowa has only one species of hornet – the bald-faced hornet, which has black and white stripes and a white face. Bald-faced hornets aren’t aggressive and typically stick to wooded areas, where they make large, spherical paper nests, Donald Lewis, an Iowa State University professor of entomology, said.
Animalsagdaily.com

Best fence for goats — what owners need to know

If there’s something I repair more than anything else on my farm, it’s the goat fencing. The folks at a farm supply store once told me that if water can get through your fence, then so can a goat. Truer words have rarely been spoken. So if nothing works, is there even such as thing as a best fence for goats? Well, yes and no.
Animalskiowacountypress.net

EarthTalk – What is a pollinator lawn?

What is a "pollinator lawn" and how can I make one in my backyard?. Bees and other pollinators are essential for growing a great deal of nature's finest foods. These include coffee, chocolate, beans, many fruits including apples, avocados, blueberries, cherries and peaches, nuts like almonds and cashews, and vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli and Brussel's sprouts, just to name a few. More than 100 U.S.-grown crops rely on pollinators. Small birds and animals also depend on a variety of pollinated wild fruits and seeds to survive.
LifestylePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

You’ll Never Get a Montana Mushroom Hunter to Share Their Spots

Morel mushroom season is fleeting in Montana. We usually get a narrow window of time (5 - 6 weeks) to pick the delicious little gems beginning in May and then that's it for the year. For most people, mushrooms are love 'em or hate 'em. I fall into the love 'em category and I'll hopefully be hitting my top-secret location this weekend, weather permitting.
Animalsmspmag.com

Ten Things Every Minnesotan Should Know About Emerald Ash Borer

The land of lakes is also the land of trees, including nearly 1 billion mature ash trees that provide a canopy over the state’s great outdoors. Sadly, in the past decade, an invasive pest has attacked and killed thousands of Minnesota’s ash trees—and threatens to wipe out many more. First...
Animalsbradfordtoday.ca

LSRCA warns of invasive moth species along the Lake Simcoe watershed

LAKE SIMCOE WATERSHED – Tree monitoring indicates that southern Ontario, including the Lake Simcoe watershed, is likely to experience outbreak levels of the European Gypsy* Moth (Lymantria dispar dispar or LDD for short) this year. The moth is an invasive species introduced to eastern North America from Europe in the late 1800s.
Politicskiwaradio.com

Report Says Iowa Needs More Water Testing For Harmful Organism

Statewide Iowa — A study from the Environmental Working Group says Iowa needs to monitor more bodies of water for a toxin that’s produced by a microscopic organism called blue-green algae. The report says Iowa does routine weekly monitoring for microcystins on state park beaches, but it’s missing other locations...
AnimalsKRDO

Officials try new tactics to get bears to behave

TAHOE, California (KOVR) — Tahoe is a roaring tourist attraction year-round, but when the snow melts, that’s when experts say black bears pose a threat – and it’s getting worse every year. “It’s a real problem every summer. It was heightened last year during COVID with so many people looking...
Animalscarthagenewsonline.com

EarthTalk: Bee Lawns Help Keep Pollinators Coming Back

Dear EarthTalk: What is a “pollinator lawn” and how can I make one in my backyard?. Bees and other pollinators are essential for growing a great deal of nature’s finest foods. These include coffee, chocolate, beans, many fruits including apples, avocados, blueberries, cherries and peaches, nuts like almonds and cashews, and vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli and Brussel’s sprouts, just to name a few. More than 100 U.S.-grown crops rely on pollinators. Small birds and animals also depend on a variety of pollinated wild fruits and seeds to survive.
AnimalsTimes News

What’s the buzz?

He other day my boss, Susan Gallagher, looked out the window at the bird feeding platforms and, getting to her feet, she said, “That is so cool!”. Of course, everyone got up to look at whatever was happening outside the window. There were honeybees all over the bird feeding platforms,...
AgriculturePost Register

Local farmers weather COVID, potato viruses

BELGRADE, Montana — It was a mixed sack of potato news, what happened last year to the Valley's spud farmers. Due to COVID restrictions on travel and eating out, people ate fewer french fries and potato farms reduced the amount of potatoes planted for processing. Potato farmers across the state lost $2.2 million last year, according to Montana State University's Nina Zidack, director of the university's Potato Lab.
AnimalsThe Almanac Online

Honey bees!

Yesterday we were getting ready to eat dinner outside when my sister, who was visiting, said “Hey Sherry, have you seen that swarm in your tree?” “What?”. It turns out there was a newly arrived swarm of honeybees in our apricot tree! A swarm is a group of bees that recently left an overcrowded hive and is in search of a new home. They are resting temporarily, often just for a day.
Lifestyleadventure-journal.com

What’s the Best Guide Job to Have?

Earlier today, we featured a nice short film about a woman aspiring to guide wooden dories down the Colorado in the Grand Canyon and one of the people in the film claimed that being a river guide is the best job in the world. Well, whether it’s the best job on the planet is, of course, debatable, but that also raises the question, if it’s so fantastic, does it trump all other guiding jobs?
AgricultureLebanon-Express

Find local farm stands with website, guide

Oregon’s Bounty is offering a way for residents to track down farm stands with fresh spring produce and and plants. Strawberries, asparagus, rhubarb, mushrooms, salad greens — along with bedding plants, flowering baskets, and fresh-cut flowers — are a few favorites among Oregon’s late spring agricultural bounty. But outside the local farmers market, where can you buy these things directly from a farm or ranch?
HobbiesPosted by
B105

Minnesota Anglers Asked to Help Prevent Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species

Minnesota's fishing opener is Saturday, May 15 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that they play an important role in preventing the spread of invasive aquatic species. If all anglers simply take a few minutes to follow Minnesota laws designed to prevent their spread, aquatic invasive species...
Gardeningthespruce.com

Why Landscaping Mulch Can Spontaneously Combust—and How to Prevent It

Most people don’t think “fire hazard” when they think of mulch. However, that’s exactly what your mulch can be if improperly applied. If you’ve never heard of mulch fires or spontaneous mulch combustion it can sound made up. Sadly, mulch fires are very real, but there are things that you can do to prevent them, like being careful with where you place your mulch, how you care for it and what kind of mulch you use. We spoke with two fire experts about what causes mulch fires and how you can prevent them from happening in your own yard.