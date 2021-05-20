Mailbag: Have you heard of Yes on IP13?
Have you heard of Yes on IP13? It removes exemptions from animal cruelty laws. Do you kill pests on your property — ants, hornets, snails, slugs, spiders, mice, etc.? Do you use pest control? Do you or your children catch bugs, snakes, etc., to play with them? Do you buy or eat meat or eggs raised in Oregon? Do you raise animals for food? Do you breed animals — cats, dogs, rabbits, etc.? Do you fish, hunt or trap animals? It will be illegal, and you will be prosecuted.democratherald.com