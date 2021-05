Should the Tennessee Titans trade for Aaron Rodgers? That is the question. Despite the fact that ESPN’s Adam Schefter is being ripped sans his May 6th Dan Patrick interview, you never know how these things will. Every hour, we hear something about the reigning NFL MVP, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanting out of his current situation. Recently, when ESPN discussed the teams who could potentially make a move for the quarterback, the Tennessee Titans were brought up.