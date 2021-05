Immediately after Christmas in the movie "Elf," Santa told his toymakers that they "have had another very successful year. So, after all that hard work, it is time to start preparations for next Christmas!" The same is true regarding the NFL Draft. Some may still be writing recaps on last month's festivities but it is never too soon to become familiar with some of college football's shining stars and the projected top talent available in the 2022 NFL Draft.