Watch: Sam Cosmi goes through drills with Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team Announces Return To FedExField For Fans In 2021. With the NFL’s schedule release next week and the launch of single game ticket sales, the Washington Football Team today made official its intention to welcome back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity. The Team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField, building upon its successful approaches in 2020 and during recent events. Importantly, the Team recognizes the incredible work and coordination area residents, public health officials, and elected leaders put forth to enable this moment, more than a year removed from the enormous disruption and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.