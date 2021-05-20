Apple TV 4K - 2021
The Apple TV 4K (2021) is a slick streaming device, which can play 4K video in HDR and Dolby Vision, and supports high-frame-rate HDR to make fast action and sports look smooth and clear. The revamped Siri remote is a pleasure to use, and there are plenty of small but handy features, such as multi-user support and the ability to tweak your TV’s color balance automatically. There’s no denying it’s expensive, but it’s more than just a way to watch movies and TV shows, doubling up a smart home hub.www.techspot.com