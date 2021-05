After Texas football recently wrapped up spring practice, the Longhorns are shifting their focus to the next wave of players headed to Texas, including the staff continuing to eye some key prospects in the transfer portal. On this week's episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes take a quick look back at the 2021 NFL Draft and where the Longhorns landed at the next level. The Flagship weighs in on who has the highest ceiling in the NFL and the ones who may have to work hard to remain on an NFL roster. The hosts then look ahead to next year's draft with Texas having a variety of players who could hear their name called next year depending on how productive of seasons they have in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era.