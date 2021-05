Ahhh, that time of year when the NFL schedule is released. When football fans somehow rationalize that their team can, in fact, go 10-6 (or 10-7 with this year's 17-game schedule) based on the list of opponents. When you'll hear things like, "sure, this team is better than us, but their short week of rest will get us the win." When the line between being optimistic and being, well, stupid really starts to blur — and we're all guilty of it.