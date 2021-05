Want to know how to make it big on TikTok? We’ve got some advice from the most viral chick in the game — Charli D’Amelio!. Charli D’Amelio has had a wild year and a half after consistently going viral on TikTok and garnering over 115.3 million followers on the video app. The social media star has extended her fame into a podcast, a clothing line and major partnerships, like one with her personal fave, Dunkin’ Donuts. Charli spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about her and her sister Dixie‘s new clothing brand, Social Tourist, and also dished on how others can find fame on TikTok! “Just be yourself and stay true to what you believe in!” she told HL.