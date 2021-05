Dave Chappelle is a mythical figure in the world of comedy. For years we didn’t hear much from the legendary comedian, allowing people to make their own rumors and assumptions about him. But in the last few years, Chappelle has maintained a relatively high profile, releasing multiple standup specials and doing interviews. Recently, Chappelle sat down with fellow comedian Joe Rogan on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where the two talked for over three hours on a multitude of subjects.