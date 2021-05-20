newsbreak-logo
EU to Clarify Rules for Running Cross-Border Investment Funds

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 21 hours ago

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union will propose targeted changes later this year to clarify rules on when asset managers outside the bloc can choose assets for investment funds in the EU, a senior EU official said on Thursday. The EU's executive European Commission is reviewing the bloc's directive --...

