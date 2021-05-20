newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus Roundup: Watchdog Surveys Justice Dept. Workforce on COVID-19 Impact; Safety Advocates Question Mask Guidance Change

By Courtney Bublé
GovExec.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Axios during a virtual event on Wednesday he thinks people are “misinterpreting” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new mask guidance for vaccinated individuals. “It's an assurance to those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, be they outdoors or indoors,” he said. “People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we're saying: 'You don't need the mask anymore.' That's not what the CDC said. They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

