The best and worst games of the 2021 Ravens schedule
The Baltimore Ravens’ 2021 schedule arrived last week and now it’s time to make sweeping judgments months in advance. No getting around it, this is the worst game on the schedule for the Ravens. It’s a marquee matchup for the NFL but it’s yet again an early-season contest against one of the NFL’s juggernauts. The older brother to the Ravens have mercilessly bullied Baltimore in the Patrick Mahomes II vs. Lamar Jackson era. It’s also the Sunday Night game, where if the Ravens don’t win, the memes will be out in full force.www.chatsports.com