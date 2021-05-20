newsbreak-logo
Rainbow Six Siege devs reveal Thunderbird, tease healing gadget

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the official reveal of Operation North Star earlier this week, Ubisoft has launched another teaser for the new Rainbow Six Siege season. This time, we’re getting a look at the new operator, Thunderbird, and some teasers about what her loadout will look like. In short, expect the new op to provide a fresh set of healing options.

