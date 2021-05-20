newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin unemployment rate 3-times better than 2020

By Associated Press
wglr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stands at 3.9% in April, a stark contrast to one year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic gripped the state and the unemployment rate hit levels not seen since the Great Depression. In April 2020, the first full month that COVID-19 forced closures of...

www.wglr.com
