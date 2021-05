Two people arrested Monday after a caller reported they were slumped over in a vehicle parked in a public lot in Reedsburg appeared Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court. Sherry A. Drews, 49, and Thomas A. Dyar, 55, both of Reedsburg, appeared separately via video conference from the Sauk County Jail. Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set a $500 signature bond for Dyar with the condition that he not possess any controlled substances and not have any contact with Drews.