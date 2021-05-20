Hop-on Successfully Launches an Alpha Version of our Decentralized Social Media Platform with Digital Rights Platform, Known as Digitalage(TM)

Twitter has previously confirmed it is planning on launching a subscription service and now one app researcher has tweeted more details about the forthcoming project. According to Jane Manchun Wong, it is set to be called Twitter Blue and will cost $2.99 a month. She says the new service will include an “undo tweets” function as well as a collections feature that allows users to organise saved posts. She also said it’s possible that Twitter will offer different tiers of services, with those willing to pay more receiving additional features.