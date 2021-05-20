Summer Box Office Projections: ‘F9,’ ‘A Quiet Place II’ & More

No matter how intense the backlash got, or ridiculous the discourse became over these last few years, we still hold that John Kraskinski’s A Quiet Place is a damn good horror movie, a roller-coaster ride that is just as effective at home as it is in the theater (unless you have mouthy motherfuckers in your house or said theater, and then it’s like listening to someone take their nails to a chalkboard). So, we’ve been pretty hyped for the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, ever since the first teaser for the film dropped back in 2019. A lot, of course, has happened since then, and this movie has had about as many release dates as there have been Scream sequels, but, finally, it looks like the wait might be coming to an end. Ahead of its release at the end of the month, Paramount dropped the “final” trailer for the film earlier on Thursday, and, you know what? It still looks pretty good.