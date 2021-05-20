newsbreak-logo
Movies

Summer Box Office Projections: ‘F9,’ ‘A Quiet Place II’ & More

By Kaare Eriksen
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

With New York relaxing pandemic guidelines and Los Angeles reporting its lowest daily deaths since April 2020, film exhibition’s return to normalcy continues to move in a positive direction. Exclusive data from entertainment market research and analytics firm Guts + Data shared with Variety Intelligence Platform demonstrates which upcoming films...

Variety

Variety

