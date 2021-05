In The Heights hype mode has been activated, with soundtracks tracks being released and more. Today WB dropped eight new character posters featuring much of the cast of the Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu. After ruling last summer with the release of Hamilton on Disney+, Miranda will look to do it again with In The Heights, about a melting pot neighborhood on Washington Heights in New York. The show won numerous awards and will be the musical highlight of the year for sure, and I am so glad that it will not only release on HBO Max, but in theaters. There is something special about a big musical number on the big screen. You can see the new posters down below.