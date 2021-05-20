Kory Marchisotto to Graduates: “Fearlessly Embrace the Unknown”
The e.l.f. Beauty CMO, Keys Soulcare President, and FIT alumna shared wisdom and advice on May 19. Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) alumna (Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management MPS ’09) Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty, and president, Keys Soulcare, was the keynote speaker during virtual commencement exercises for the School of Graduate Studies at FIT, a college of the State University of New York (SUNY) on Wednesday, May 19.news.fitnyc.edu