newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Kory Marchisotto to Graduates: “Fearlessly Embrace the Unknown”

By Alexandra Mann
fitnyc.edu
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe e.l.f. Beauty CMO, Keys Soulcare President, and FIT alumna shared wisdom and advice on May 19. Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) alumna (Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management MPS ’09) Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer, e.l.f. Beauty, and president, Keys Soulcare, was the keynote speaker during virtual commencement exercises for the School of Graduate Studies at FIT, a college of the State University of New York (SUNY) on Wednesday, May 19.

news.fitnyc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Suny#College Graduates#Graduate College#Brand Marketing#Cmo#Fragrance Marketing#Fit#Brand Genius#The Top Women In Retail#W Ll#Suny#Creator#Marketer#Women#E L F Beauty#Chief Marketing Officer#Keys Soulcare President#Keynote Speaker#Cosmetics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Marketing
Related
Beauty & FashionEssence

Brown Girl Jane Founders Share Their Tips for Growing & Scaling Your Business

What came into fruition in January 2020, has quickly blossomed into a disruptive force in the beauty industry. It’s been a little over a year and a half since three Spelman alumni came together to launch Brown Girl Jane. What came into fruition in January 2020, has quickly blossomed into a disruptive force in the beauty industry. The plant-based wellness and beauty brand focuses on putting Black women’s needs at the forefront of their collection of CBD products while investing in Black women businesses along the way. The three founders of Brown Girl Jane each brought their different expertise to help launch and grow their business.
Designers & CollectionsPhys.org

Fashion designers are actually not 'dictators of taste,' study finds

Most of the literature on innovation develops in the context of technology, where the degree of radical or incremental change in terms of functionality of the product can be evaluated according to objective and predictable models. In creative industries, a valuable source of competitive advantage lies in aesthetic innovation. In the world of fashion in particular, innovation is reflected in the way and the intensity with which styles change, so it is much more difficult to determine what is truly new. Consequently, over time, fashion critics have taken a key role in evaluating the quantity and quality of innovation introduced into the fashion market, since their experience allows them to evaluate the contribution of a specific designer in the context of what preceded him/her and what other stylists do. Each season, fashion critics examine the new collections that leading fashion designers present, evaluating what is authentically original versus what is simply reworked, thus playing a fundamental role as gatekeepers of taste within the market.
ApparelStamford Advocate

Activewear Subscription Brand YogaClub Tunes in Focus to Community Growth

How the activewear subscription will work to promote women’s empowerment on and off the mat. The women’s wellness innovators at YogaClub are excited to detail some of the community development operations included with it’s innovative seasonal activewear subscription. Yoga is a practice of not just connecting with yourself and your body, but also connecting with the world and people around you, leading to exciting potential in the community space. For this reason the online-first brand is working to keep it’s community healthy and engaged, while giving them fresh looks to share with one another.
LifestylePosted by
Fortune

The best gifts for business school graduates this year

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Graduating with an MBA is an achievement worth celebrating, not to mention the fact that so many of this year’s graduates had to do it while juggling full-time jobs and remote learning.
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

The Rise Of Influencers: How Did They Change The Fashion Industry?

One of the major developments that has come with the 21st century is the development of social media. People have invested so much into social media that it is slowly becoming the new marketplace. For any business seeking an effective marketing platform, social media is among the best options. The same social platforms have led to the rise of influencers, who have impacted the fashion industry a great deal, and here are a few ways how.
Hair CarePosted by
Forbes

This Black Mom Entrepreneur Is Paving The Way For Other Women-Led Companies

Monique Rodriquez is the founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, a skin and hair care company that uses natural ingredients to bring organic products to market. Rodriguez spent over nine years as a registered nurse, a background she leveraged to start Mielle Organics in 2014. Today the company’s products are sold by national retailers in 87 countries around the world.
Skin Careglossy.co

Meet Beaubble, a beauty community platform and influencer brand incubator

When Beaubble launched in 2018, its primary goal was to facilitate an online community solely dedicated to beauty. (The name is an amalgamation of the words “beauty” and “bubble.”) But in 2020, it expanded to become an incubator for brands founded by influencers. The first was Monday Born by long-time beauty influencer and vlogger Teni Penosian, which launched in March last year. The next, announced in April, will be in collaboration with Karen Yeung, a self-described beauty, fashion and motherhood influencer with 1.5 million followers on YouTube.
Collegesmiami.edu

Speakers advise graduate students to embrace the uncertainty

Amanda Pearl believes in meeting challenges head on. On Thursday, that perseverance paid off. She received her second degree from the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School, a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), a feat she accomplished while working full time. “Completing my MBA while working full...
BusinessTimes Union

GR0 Names Emy LaCroix as New Senior Manager, Writing & Chief Branding Editor

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Los Angeles-Based marketing agency GR0 has announced that Emy LaCroix will be its new Senior Manager, Writing & Chief Branding Editor. GR0’s innovative SEO-first approach helps brands develop organic SEO so that they can own communications with their audience and rank #1 on Google.
EconomyDigiday

Why Hearst’s digital-native food brand Delish is getting into print

When Hearst created its internet-inspired food brand Delish six years ago, its product strategy was entirely digital, which was unique within the publisher’s portfolio of legacy magazines. And while Delish may not be one of the “Hearst titans,” its playful nature has helped grow the brand’s audience and hone a...
RetailThe Drum

Untapped and untouchable: UNiDAYS and NA-KD announce Gen Z event

The panel will discuss exclusive findings into Gen Z patterns of retail behaviour. Retail is undergoing a revolution and Gen Z is the future. UNiDAYS, the world’s largest Student Affinity Network with 17million verified members, is hosting a panel discussion with NA-KD, one of the fastest growing online fashion brands, to talk Gen Z and retail.
Designers & Collectionsourculturemag.com

Russian Fashion Council Invites Designers to Global Talents Digital

Russian Fashion Council is inviting designers worldwide to apply for the international hybrid fashion event Global Talents Digital. The third Global Talents Digital issue is dedicated to sustainability. Designers of virtual and physical clothing, footwear and accessories are welcome to join as long as they are working with upcycling, recycling, ethical fashion, slow fashion, or zero waste.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Three Pillars For The Real Estate Entrepreneur's Journey

Founder and CEO of Smart Real Estate Coach, as well as host of the Smart Real Estate Coach Podcast. In my real estate coaching business, there’s a big focus on what I believe are the three necessary pillars for the entrepreneurs’ journey. The three pillars are mindset, skill set and systems. What’s interesting is that it really doesn’t matter what business or industry you’re in. These pillars are simply necessary.
JobsThrive Global

Five Quotations That Will Inspire You to Become a Fearless Leader

When you think of a “fearless leader,” you may conjure up images of the cartoon leader of that nickname from the 1950s cartoon The Rocky & Bullwinkle Show. Perhaps you think of some current real-life dictators who could also fit the bill. Yet, in my opinion, the stereotypical “fearless leader” is a bit of a misnomer.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Five Ways to Retain Female Talent in Your Organization

Many companies realize the importance of fostering an environment that focuses on a diverse and inclusive culture. It’s increasingly understood that an effective way to foster diversity and inclusion is to create a work environment that women are able to grow in and make positive, impactful contributions. Women currently make up over half of the U.S. workforce according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and that percentage is expected to grow over the next few years. In addition, they’re educated – women earn fifty-seven percent of degrees. Focusing on them as highly skilled contributors to your organization is simply good business practice.
MinoritiesDealerscope

Four Days Left to Nominate a Black Leader in Consumer Tech

Just like the abundance of different products that make up our industry, consumer tech is full of diverse people, and it’s time we recognize them. CT Lab Global Media’s first annual Black Leaders in Consumer Tech Award nominations are now OPEN!. We are looking to recognize the black professionals in...
Beauty & FashionWestport News

My students and the lessons they gave me on innovation

When Covid-19 was installed in Mexico and classes migrated to online platforms, teaching innovation classes acquired a new meaning. Now the social and technological phenomena that can be used to generate innovative content have taken a back seat. I wanted to teach my students, interest them in something and support...