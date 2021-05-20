Pittsburgh Pirates: Two Hypothetical Tyler Anderson Trade Proposals

JT Brubaker had another quality start as he picked up the victory in the Pirates 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The crafty right-hander befuddled the entire Reds offense all day, with the lone exception being Jesse Winker. The two extra-base hits allowed by Brubaker were both to Winker, who doubled in the first inning and late hit a homer in the third. The other eight hitters in the Reds lineup combine for only three singles and a walk as Brubaker's breakout season continues. Now sporting a 2.58 ERA and 1.12 WHIP to go along with a 3-2 record, the Pirates ace has morphed himself into an every-week fantasy starter. Slated to face the Giants at home in his next start, Brubaker needs to be universally started. It's possible the fairy dust wears off before the season ends, but until it clearly does, start Brubaker.--James Vecchio - RotoBaller.