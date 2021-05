Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.