Veteran Apple executive Matt Fischer who runs the day-to-day operations of the App Store will take the stand Thursday in the Epic Games v. Apple trial. Matt Fischer will be the first Apple employee to take the witness stand as Epic, the creator of Fortnite, tries to convince a federal judge that the marketplace for apps that run on hundreds of millions of iPhones is operated like a monopoly. Trystan Kosmynka, a senior director at Apple in charge of the app review process, is set to be called to the stand later in the day.