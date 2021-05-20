Bismarck Animals Reading With Kids at the Library (GALLERY)

This news article reminds me of the famous expression "Double-Edged-Sword". I'll get to what that means in just a second - I read the headlines and it instantly made me sad. According to Foxnews 'Pets Adopted During The Pandemic Are Being Returned At Record Numbers'. This is a trend that is happening all over the country. The reasoning is this, now that life has started to return back to normal people are coming to the realization that they were not as prepared as they thought when they brought home a pet. Some have an excuse that since they are back at their workplace, they don't have the time and effort to take care of an animal (do they have that same thought process towards a family member - a human being?). When you decided to take home an animal in the first place, you had the right idea, please don't turn around and backtrack on something so wonderful for a homeless animal - Don't let the "Double-Edged-Sword" be a crutch. It's not fair.