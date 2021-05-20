newsbreak-logo
Bismarck Animals Reading With Kids at the Library (GALLERY)

By Scott McGowan
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library has an an event this week that may be perfect for your kid(s). It's called B.A.R.K. and it stands for Bismarck Animals Reading with Kids. It's an incredible concept that partners local therapy dogs with children in grades K-5. You have to sign up your children in advance and they will have a 20 minute session to read aloud to a dog for 20 minutes. Here's a completely non-judgmental listener that just wants kids to be happy! Well, that and maybe a biscuit or two.

