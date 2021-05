These sunny bars will cheer up any day. Lemon squares have been one of my favorite treats for many years now. But, having developed a distaste for eggs I have a hard time with lemon squares these days. When I saw this vegan lemon squares recipe that claimed to be easy was I intrigued. And, I can now say that the results are everything I had hoped for: tart and rich lemony filling in a shortbread-like crust with no taste of egg. Plus, any vegans in your life will appreciate this recipe as much as people who cannot have eggs due to allergies or for other reasons.