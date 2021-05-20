Forest practices are outdated, dangerous | Letter to the editor
Nick Twietmeyer’s article in the April 28 Leader reads as an advertisement for our new timber company, Rayonier. When a company like Rayonier claims they’re helping global warming by cutting down trees, I think everyone can see it’s just a ploy to keep their coffers filled. And besides common sense, there’s plenty of research out there which is done by objective scientists rather than the industry which shows that cutting down trees in the Pacific Northwest is hurting our climate, rather than helping it.www.ptleader.com