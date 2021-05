People are rejoicing after the latest announcement from the CDC which provided new guidelines for those that are fully vaccinated. Those who are fully vaccinated (which is classified as 2 weeks after the 2nd dose of either Pfizer or Moderna or 2 weeks after the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine) will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. It's a big announcement that feels like progress but don't go throwing those masks in the trash just yet.