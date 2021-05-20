GBP higher, retail sales and PMIs next
The British pound is in positive territory on Thursday. In North American trade, the pair is trading at 1.4181, up 0.47% on the day. The UK will deliver some key data on Friday. The highlight will be Retail Sales (6:00 GMT). Analysts expect a strong gain of 4.5% for April, after a sharp gain of 5.4% in March. This will be followed by manufacturing and services PMIs, with a consensus of 60.7 and 62.2, respectively. These estimates all point to strong growth, as the UK economy continues to improve as health restrictions are being eased.www.marketpulse.com