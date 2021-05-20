newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GBP higher, retail sales and PMIs next

marketpulse.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound is in positive territory on Thursday. In North American trade, the pair is trading at 1.4181, up 0.47% on the day. The UK will deliver some key data on Friday. The highlight will be Retail Sales (6:00 GMT). Analysts expect a strong gain of 4.5% for April, after a sharp gain of 5.4% in March. This will be followed by manufacturing and services PMIs, with a consensus of 60.7 and 62.2, respectively. These estimates all point to strong growth, as the UK economy continues to improve as health restrictions are being eased.

www.marketpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Retail Sales#Gbp#Uk#Uk Economy#Growth Numbers#Equities#British#Qe#Fomc#Oanda Corporation#Gbp#Inflation Numbers#Leveraged Trading#Inflationary Pressures#Bond Purchases#Estimates#Fed Policymakers#Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: RBA And Fed Minutes, UK And Canada CPIs

This week will be another one with no central bank decision on the agenda, but we do have the minutes from the latest RBA and FOMC meetings. With central bankers around the globe suggesting that any short-term surge in inflation is likely to prove to be temporary, CPIs from the UK and Canada may also attract special attention.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Global stocks steady, gold at 3-mth high on inflation concerns

Global shares paused on Monday after a strong end to the prior week, while gold hit a three-month high as surging COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries and inflation pressures tempered demand for riskier assets. Markets have been skittish in recent weeks as bumper supplies of central bank stimulus and...
Retailmorningbrew.com

April retail sales flat—but not to worry

Yes, US retail sales were flat in April, holding steady at just under $620 billion. But no need to sound the alarm. Consider this: March was madness, with US retail sales up 10.7%—the largest gain in 10 months, thanks to stimulus checks, state reopenings, and a steady rollout of vaccines. The fact that April didn’t deliver similar numbers month over month wasn’t a surprise to Sucharita Kodali, principal analyst at Forrester.
BusinessBenzinga

GBP/USD Has Benefited From The UK Reopening And Favorable Data

GBP/USD has benefited from the UK reopening and favorable data. Top-tier UK data and the Fed's meeting minutes stand out in the upcoming week. Early May's daily chart shows bulls are in the lead. The FX Poll is painting a mixed picture for the currency pair's next moves. Will the...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Eyes February High Again as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists

EUR/USD attempts to retrace the decline following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials warn of a transitory rise in inflation, and the exchange rate may stage another attempt to test the February high (1.2243) as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures start the week in the red zone ahead of FOMC meeting

US stock futures are dipping this morning in early futures trading action ahead of a landmark meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in which US central bankers are expected to discuss last week’s blow-off-top inflation data while dozens of companies in the retail sector are expected to report their earnings.
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar "Facing the Largest Downside Risk in G10" this Week says ING in Week Ahead Forecast

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7530-1.7660. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.7700-1.8043. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Softer than expected activity data out of China has resulted in a soft start to the new week for the Australian Dollar, with analysts at ING Bank saying they are expecting headwinds to blow against the currency over coming days.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Canadian Dollar Outlook Favours Gains as Loonie Set for Consolidation

- GBP/CAD sell-off petering out as CAD consolidates. - Bottom in near 1.70 but oxygen thins near to 1.74. - Inflation, retail sales data in focus for GBP & CAD. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6473-1.6590. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.6695-1.6950. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set...
WorldFXStreet.com

Forex Weekly Outlook: Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes eyed

US inflation jumped in April and this week’s CPI data from the eurozone and Canada is also expected to show an increase in inflation. In the UK, GDP for Q1 slipped by 1.5%, close to the estimate of -1.6%. However, the March GDP report was positive, with a healthy gain of 2.1%, above the consensus of 1.5%. Manufacturing Production rose 2.1% in March, an 8-month high and above the forecast of 1.0%.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes

Global market sentiment wobbled this past week after initial euphoria on a disappointing US jobs report that further cooled Fed tapering expectations. A much higher-than-expected US CPI report, along with the implications of better average hourly earnings from NFPs, boosted longer-term Treasury yields. But, softer retail sales helped rekindle market sentiment into the end of the week.
Marketsinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Intermittent Volatility, Fed Minutes To Drive Equities; Oil Higher

Uneven economic data, ongoing inflation narratives could cause stocks to wobble. In our view, ongoing, uneven economic data amid the continued debate on rising inflation will keep markets volatile. Expectations for an economic rebound should favor value stocks, which stand to gain the most, after they languished during the pandemic.
Currenciesfxempire.com

AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Settle Higher, but Volatility Remains on Horizon

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars closed higher on Friday, taking back some of their earlier-in-the-week losses, as the U.S. Dollar gave back some of its gains as investors weighed the risk of U.S. inflation rising faster than expected and prodding the Federal Reserve to alter monetary policy by beginning the process of tapering bond purchases or hiking interest rates sooner than anticipated.
RetailNBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Shares Rise as Investors Await China Economic Data Releases

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade as investors await the release of Chinese economic data. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.38% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.62%. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.36% higher. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.37%. MSCI's...
RetailRegister Citizen

Business Highlights: Flat retail sales, password edicts

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales in the U.S. were flat in April, after soaring in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending. The report from the U.S. Commerce Department was worse than the 0.8% growth Wall Street analysts had expected. Americans started receiving a third round of stimulus checks in March, helping retail sales soar 10.7% that month. Friday’s report comes amid other signs the economy is improving as vaccinations accelerate and business restrictions are relaxed. Consumer spending, which makes up two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S., is closely monitored by economists to gauge the nation’s economic health. Friday’s report covers a third of all consumer spending, but doesn’t include services, like hotel stays or haircuts.
RetailForexTV.com

U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Unchanged In April

After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing retail sales were unchanged in the month of April. The Commerce Department said retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7 percent...
Businesskfgo.com

Futures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures firmed on Friday at the end of a volatile week marred by worries about rising inflation and a subsequent tightening of monetary policy, while investors awaited retail sales data. Retail sales is likely to have increase 1% in April after a 9.8% jump in...
Businesskfgo.com

Take Five: Retail, PMIs and a timely tantrum anniversary

As a strong U.S. first-quarter reporting season winds up, retailers are getting started – Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, L Brands and Ralph Lauren release results next week. The numbers will show how consumer spending is shaping up as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus. And after U.S. consumer prices...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Opens Higher as Retail Sales Fail to Frighten; Dow up 220 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets surged at the opening on Friday, as a fresh wave of optimism over economic reopening overcame fears of inflation and consequently a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Fears of the economy overheating against a backdrop of production bottlenecks and labor shortages appeared to recede after a...