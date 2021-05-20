For Franklin High girls lacrosse, now 6-0 after routing rival KP, practice makes perfect
FRANKLIN – When it comes to practice, Franklin girls lacrosse coach Kristin Igoe Guarino has figured out what works best. The former Framingham High and Boston College standout puts an emphasis on competition. Each practice, she’ll have her highly talented team go up against each other in different types of offensive and defensive drills and mini games. It helps her squad stay engaged, stay focused and develop a winning mindset, all while working hard.www.metrowestdailynews.com