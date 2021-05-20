newsbreak-logo
Arizona State

Pop-up clinic seeks to vaccinate kids in downtown Phoenix – Tucson, Arizona

By tucson
eminetra.com
 1 day ago

Phoenix (AP) —State health officials want a surge in vaccine demand now available to children aged 12 to 15 years. On Saturday, a pop-up vaccination clinic for children is planned near downtown Phoenix, including much of the Maryvale district, primarily of Latin descent. According to the Arizona Department of Health,...

eminetra.com
Arizona StateStamford Advocate

Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona adds jaw-dropping features to gourmet kitchen in Paradise Valley

Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Locally owned and operated, Premium Wholesale Cabinets of Arizona was established in 2011. We are based in Phoenix and provide cabinetry and design services for kitchens, bathrooms, in-home office designs. We know that premium cabinets make a world of difference to the appearance of your home or business. We are committed to the absolute highest standards of professionalism. This means that we maintain the accreditation, insurance, and licensing that provides you the protection and peace of mind you deserve.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Barrio Queen to open first Tucson location at Two Oracle in Oro Valley

“When we first started planning how to revitalize and re-energize Two Oracle, we hoped an exciting new to Tucson restaurant concept like Barrio Queen would want to be here,” said Melissa Lal, President of Larsen Baker. “We know their core focus is creating a flawless dining experience, authentic southern Mexican cuisine, and beautiful restaurant interiors inspired by the art of Dia de los Muertos. We think Barrio Queen will be the perfect addition to Oro Valley.”
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Pima County, AZAZFamily

Pima County revokes face mask policy to follow fed guidance

PHOENIX (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mandatory face mask policy in most public settings on Friday for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after federal health officials issued similar guidance. The board voted 4-1 to change the mandate to a recommendation. Tucson...
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...