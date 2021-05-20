newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Great Graphic Novels (#GGN2022) Featured Review of Cells at Work! Baby, vol. 1 by Yasuhiro Fukuda and Akane Shimizu (original creator)

ala.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCells at Work! Baby, vol. 1 by Yasuhiro Fukuda and Akane Shimizu (original creator) Cells at Work! Baby is a very cute spinoff of the Cells at Work! manga which turns the body’s cells into fun and quirky characters and takes the reader on a fun and informative journey of all the work it takes to keep a body healthy and functioning. In Cells at Work! Baby, the characters have all been reimagined as younger, more child-like versions of the characters found in the original and focuses specifically on the journey of what happens in a baby’s body during and after pregnancy. There are plenty of adventures to be had, and the book adds in real-life complications that might happen during childbirth and in infancy, including fluid in the lungs, a norovirus invasion, and heat rash—which brings another beloved character from the original into the story.

www.yalsa.ala.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasuhiro Fukuda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#Cute Baby#Great Graphic Novels#Vol#The Hub#Original Creator#Quirky Characters#Adventures#Real Life Complications#Magic#Scientific Read#Nominated Titles#Cells#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsGizmodo

The Original Super Sentai Manga Is a Fascinating Tale of 2 Tones

Shotaro Ishinomori is one of the grandfathers of Tokusatsu as we know it—the legend behind Kamen Rider and Super Sentai. Without him, Japanese superheroes would be in a very different space today. But Ishinomori is equally remembered as a mangaka king: and when he combined the two, there were some truly remarkable results.
ComicsAnime News Network

SPY×FAMILY Domestic Spy Comedy Manga Gets Novel

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:. Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head!
ComicsAnime News Network

Sci-Fi Adventure Anime Eden Unveils New Trailer, More Cast

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for its four-episode original anime Eden on Wednesday. Netflix also revealed new cast members and a new key visual for the anime. Tarusuke Shingaki as S566, who Sara affectionately calls "Uncle Joe," and who watches over Sara along with the two robots. Yūki Kuwahara as...
TV SeriesGizmodo

Netflix's Anime Eden Shows the Robot Apocalypse Can Be Beautiful

Maybe Terminator had it wrong. Maybe, if robots rise up and overthrow humanity, the Earth won’t be a charred, smoking sphere covered in human skulls. Maybe without humans around to mess it up, nature will recover and the planet will be lush and scenic again. This first trailer for the Netflix anime Eden certainly believes so.
Comicsdailydead.com

ComiXology Originals and Stout Club Entertainment Announce New Comic Book Series HAILSTONE, Written by Rafael Scavone and Illustrated by Rafael de Latorre

Over the years, ComiXology has been the online home to plenty of compelling digital comic book series, and they're adding yet another intriguing story to their catalogue with the announcement of Hailstone, a Civil War horror thriller written by Rafael Scavone and illustrated by Rafael de Latorre:. Press Release: May...
ComicsAnime News Network

Kimi wo Shinasenai tame no Storia Manga's Side Story in June

Gin launched the side story manga on January 6. The original manga ended last September, and Akita Shoten published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume last October. Gin launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in October 2016. The manga centers on four friends named Arata, Tara, Caesar, and...
Comicsepicstream.com

Is The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Anime Based on a Manga or Light Novel and Is It Complete, Finished, or Ongoing?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. There seems to be a number of patterns with Isekai anime – works in which a character is either transported into a magical world or dies and gets a second chance through reincarnation. One is long titles. Think of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Moreover, many Isekai works tend to be based on light novels before getting manga and, finally, anime adaptations. It looks like moving to another world is a popular theme when it comes to Japanese light novels.
TV SeriesAnime News Network

Netflix's Eden Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

(Netflix's credits for Eden incorrectly listed "Ruby Rose" as of Tuesday, but now correctly lists Ruby Rose Turner as of Wednesday.) The anime was originally slated to debut in fall last year, but was delayed to May. The anime will debut on Netflix worldwide on May 27. The Japanese cast...
ComicsComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Honors Elsie's Anime Debut With New Edens Zero Sketch

Fairy Tail's creator is honoring Elsie Crimson's official Edens Zero anime debut with a cool new sketch! Edens Zero officially made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans outside of Japan have yet to be able to see this new series for themselves, fans in Japan have been able to enjoy the little nods Mashima slipped into his new series. There are several allusions to Fairy Tail, and while the two series aren't officially connected in any real narrative capacity, some of the characters have crossed over in unexpected ways.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Kirby Manga Mania Vol. 1 Finally Comes West Next Month Packed With Stories From Dream Land

VIZ Media announced they will publish Kirby Manga Mania from the author Hirokazu Kikawa on June 8, 2021, for $9.99. Kirby Manga Mania takes place in Dream Land, where a host of recognizable characters, including Dark Matter, Jukid, Gooey, Chef Kawasaki, and the antagonist King Dedede get stuck in a haunted hotel. Kirby is tasked with saving King Dedede from a toy transformation, or he could get a glimpse of Dream Land in the 22nd century.
ComicsComicBook

Bleach Creator Pens Sketch of Kaminari from My Hero Academia

There is a ton of good manga out right now, and few are doing as well as My Hero Academia. The hit series has taken over the fandom globally as it has millions of fans. From the manga to the anime, My Hero Academia has yet to hit any major issues, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is celebrating with a special exhibit. And as it turns out, a familiar artist honored Class 1-A at the event with a drawing.
Comicspremierpopc.com

Z2 Comics And Self Defense Family Introduce ‘Run The Dungeon’

Z2 Comics is producing an original graphic novel by Patrick Kindlon (We Can Never Go Home, Nobody Is In Control) and emerging artist Goran Gligovic (The Bawdy Tales of Lazlo Cale), with an original soundtrack by Kindlon’s band Self Defense Family. The result is one of Z2’s most immersive experiences yet, blending comic book storytelling, music, and an original and completely playable RPG.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Kirby Manga Mania: Viz Media to Publish First English Edition of Manga

You must know Kirby, right? That cute pink blob from Planet Popstar who basically eats everything while staying cute all the way in his own video game series from Nintendo? Currently, there are more than 38 million copies of Kirby's games sold worldwide. At last, Viz Media will be publishing the English translation of his manga series for the first time with Kirby Manga Mania on June 8th.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

FCBD Preview: Space Pirate Captain Harlock for Free Comic Book Day

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead.
ComicsAnime News Network

Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki F Manga Starts Final Arc

The manga launched in Akita Shoten's Princess Gold magazine in December 2015. After the magazine ended publication, the manga moved to Petit Princess magazine. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 15, and it will ship the 11th volume on May 14. The manga is the final part of Shitou's earlier Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki manga.
Comicsanimemojo.com

OVERLORD TV Anime Announces Fourth Season And Theatrical Film

The Overlord TV anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse originally concluded in October 2018 after three seasons (totaling 39 episodes), a 2016 OVA and a two-part 2017 anime film- leaving most fans to assume that there would be no further anime adaptations after the franchise lay dormant for so long. However,...