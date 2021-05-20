Great Graphic Novels (#GGN2022) Featured Review of Cells at Work! Baby, vol. 1 by Yasuhiro Fukuda and Akane Shimizu (original creator)

Cells at Work! Baby, vol. 1 by Yasuhiro Fukuda and Akane Shimizu (original creator) Cells at Work! Baby is a very cute spinoff of the Cells at Work! manga which turns the body’s cells into fun and quirky characters and takes the reader on a fun and informative journey of all the work it takes to keep a body healthy and functioning. In Cells at Work! Baby, the characters have all been reimagined as younger, more child-like versions of the characters found in the original and focuses specifically on the journey of what happens in a baby’s body during and after pregnancy. There are plenty of adventures to be had, and the book adds in real-life complications that might happen during childbirth and in infancy, including fluid in the lungs, a norovirus invasion, and heat rash—which brings another beloved character from the original into the story.