Review: Don't bother lighting a candle for this 'Seance'

By Adam Graham, The Detroit News
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn "Seance," students at an elite boarding school are being picked off one by one. This is a problem for several reasons. One, the students think it could be the ghost of a former student that's doing the killing, a supernatural hassle that gives them all the creeps. Two, there only seem to be about a dozen students at this school, so each killing is severely depleting the student body.

