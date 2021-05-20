What to Know About Caring for a Loved One from Afar
Caregiving is a challenge from any vantage point. But it presents unique stressors when you can’t keep eyes and ears on your loved one because you live far away. When Verena Cimarolli set out as part of a research team to learn more about the challenges that face long-distance caregivers, most studies had been focused on caregivers who live close by their care recipients. With a grant from the National Institute on Aging, the researchers conducted a study on family caregiving from a distance.www.guideposts.org