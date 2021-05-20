What to Know About Caring for a Loved One from Afar

It’s a mark of the depth of a friendship or familial bond that we often say “I’d do anything for you” to our loved ones. Sometimes we don’t think very much about what is meant by that phrase, but a pretty good example of how deep the bond goes would be when we find ourselves in the position of providing at-home care for someone. That’s something we’d all generally agree we’d be prepared to do for someone we’re close to – but which can be a very abstract concept until you’re in the position of doing it.