Most knives have a tip that can pierce or stab. Anyone who has studied edged weapons in combat will make note that most deaths occur from a stab as opposed to a slash. For chores that require cutting as opposed to stabbing, we’ve seen various profiles such as Wharncliffe and sheepsfoot blades, yet there are a few other profiles where the front of the blade is squared off and never really comes to a point. Cleavers and straight razors are two types that immediately come to mind, and at this point we’ve been very careful not to use the term knife.