Lucy Dacus shares new Home Video single VBS

Mashups can get crazy, but a new Slipknot meets Gnarls Barkley mashup might be the craziest of them all — crazy good, that is. Still, hearing it could be confusing at first. Because who'd have ever guessed that Corey Taylor's lead vocals from Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone single "Sulfur" and the backing track from Gnarls Barkley's 2006 smash, "Crazy," would work so well together? Surprisingly, they do, and the two compositions combine to create an enthralling earworm all its own.