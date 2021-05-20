newsbreak-logo
Lucy Dacus shares new Home Video single VBS

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Dacus has also premiered the video animated by Marin Leong. Lucy Dacus is streaming VBS after last month confirming her new album Home Video for release on June 25th. “VBS means vacation bible school, and I went to tons of them,” Dacus says. “It’s where Christian parents send their kids over the winter, spring, or summer breaks from school to get closer to God, maybe learn some outdoor skills, and bring home useless crafts and totems like fruit of the spirit sand art and purity rings.”

