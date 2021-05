Regarded by some experts as the true “Chernobyl of the 21st century”, the Covid-19 has already claimed more than 3.3 million victims since its appearance in November 2019. While some countries appear to have done this, others continue to pay a heavy price for the pandemic. On May 11, India recorded more than 348,400 new cases with 4,200 deaths in a 24-hour period. Brazil recorded nearly 72,700 new contaminations and 2,311 deaths over the same period.