The USD/INR continues to produce downside momentum and is challenging important mid-term support levels within sight of the 73.2000 juncture. After a rather strong bullish trend emerged the third week of March until the around the 21st of April, the USD/INR has certainly developed an significant bearish trajectory as it has gone from highs of nearly 75.5900 to its current low water marks which are testing values not seen since the 6th of April.