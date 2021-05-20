newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Hardy water bears survive bullet impacts—up to a point

By A.P.
its-interesting.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThey can survive temperatures close to absolute zero. They can withstand heat beyond the boiling point of water. They can shrug off the vacuum of space and doses of radiation that would be lethal to humans. Now, researchers have subjected tardigrades, microscopic creatures affectionately known as water bears, to impacts as fast as a flying bullet. And the animals survive them, too—but only up to a point. The test places new limits on their ability to survive impacts in space—and potentially seed life on other planets.

its-interesting.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon Rock#Earth#Surface Water#Ocean Water#Study Animals#Israeli#Ph D#The University Of Kent#Solar System#Enceladus#European#Saturn#Water Bears#Plume Impacts#Microscopic Creatures#Radiation#Contamination#Microscopic Life#Temperatures#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
Industrythefuturist.co

NASA Satellite Measures Human Impact in Water Storage

NASA Satellite Measures Human Impact in Water Storage. To investigate humans’ impact on freshwater resources, scientists have now conducted the first global accounting of fluctuating water levels in Earth’s lakes and reservoirs – including ones previously too small to measure from #space​. #Scientists​ used these height measurements to study 227,386 water bodies over 22 months and discovered that, from season to season, the water level in Earth’s lakes and ponds fluctuate on average by about 8.6 inches (0.22 m). At the same time, the water level of human-managed reservoirs fluctuate on average by nearly quadruple that amount – about 34 inches (0.86 m). in a #Science​ Study conducted. Credit to : NASA.
Wildlifehpr2.org

New Species of 'Water Bear' Named After Local Scientist

A newly discovered species of tardigrade, also known as water bears, was named after Dr. Samuel M. ‘Ohu Gon III. The microscopic animals with short claws and unique outer plating was named Claxtonia goni to recognize Gon’s contribution to tardigrade research. Gon is a Senior Scientist and Cultural Advisor for...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

São Tomé Island Has Two Species of Caecilians Found Nowhere Else on Earth

Research adds evidence to century-long scientific debate and reveals how volcanic activity may have driven divergence of the limbless amphibians. The Gulf of Guinea islands harbor an abundance of species found nowhere else on Earth. But for over 100 years, scientists have wondered whether or not a population of limbless, burrowing amphibians — known as caecilians — found on one of the islands is a single or multiple species. Now, a team of researchers from the California Academy of Sciences and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has contributed the strongest evidence to date that there is not one, but two different species of caecilians on São Tomé island. Their findings, published today (May 10, 2021) in Molecular Ecology, also suggest that volcanic activity may have led to the divergence of the species.
Wildlifewildlife.org

Translocating bears doesn’t reduce their survival

Translocating nuisance black bears doesn’t affect their survival, researchers found, giving support to the use of the technique to avoid conflicts with people. “I think that it’s important to recognize that translocation can really be an effective management tool,” said Javan Bauder, who conducted this research as a postdoctoral research assistant with the Illinois Natural History Survey. “Just because you translocate nuisance individuals doesn’t mean they are going to have low survival rates.”
WildlifeNew Scientist

There are 50 billion wild birds on Earth – but four species dominate

Earth is home to around 50 billion wild birds according to a new global estimate, but most species are very rare and only a handful number in the billions. Just four undomesticated species are in the club of those with a billion-plus individuals, with house sparrows (Passer domesticus) the most abundant, followed by European starlings (Sturnus vulgaris), ring-billed gulls (Larus delawarensis) and barn swallows (Hirundo rustica). By contrast, 1180 species number fewer than 5000 birds each.
WildlifePosted by
Salon

A bizarre worm that lives in sponges grows like a tree

Very Large Sponge Petrosia hoeksemai (Petrosiidae) (Getty Images) Can you imagine a worm so weird that it has one head and multiple butts?. No, this is not a creature out of a science fiction movie or a surreal "SpongeBob Squarepants" episode. The Ramisyllis multicaudata is an underwater worm that lives in the interior canals of sea sponges and is one of only two annelid species (a type of segmented worm like earthworms) to contain a body with branches that include one head and multiple posteriors — essentially growing like a tree. Thanks to a new study published in the Journal of Morphology, researchers have been able to learn a whole lot more about this very unusual creepy crawler.
Wildlifeimpactlab.com

Scientists Have Just Successfully Made A Human-Monkey Hybrid

You’ve seen Planet of the Apes right? Did you like how that movie turned out in the end? I’ll give you the cliff notes. The apes won. Well, it appears scientists didn’t get the memo about what happens when we start supercharging primates or just start combining human-related things with monkeys. And sure, I know that monkeys and apes aren’t the same thing, but for our dystopian sci-fi purposes let’s just call it a wash. Because this latest news is pretty groundbreaking. According to a journal article published in The Cell, it turns out that scientists have successfully combined human and monkey embryos for the first time. Good luck world, I think we know how this ends.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

How scientists caught footage of 'the kraken' after centuries of searching

Architeuthis dux — the world's largest known squid — is surprisingly camera shy. The elusive giant squid has wriggled its way into folklore for thousands of years, inspiring tales of fearsome krakens with bodies as large as islands. In reality, A. dux is a tad smaller than that, capable of growing to about 46 feet (14 meters) long — about the length of a semi-trailer.
Wildlifeeasternshorepost.com

Random Facts About … Brood X Cicadas Emerging After 17 Years

When we looked into our internet tubes last week, we saw beady red eyes staring back at us. Did these belong to some of the trillions of Brood X cicadas emerging this month after 17 years underground? No. These bloodshot eyes belonged to friends and relatives living. through this Brood...
WildlifePhys.org

Looming googly-eyed buoys effective at keeping seabirds safe from fish nets

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.K. and one in Estonia has created a type of buoy that has proven to be effective at repelling seabirds, thus preventing them from getting caught in gillnets. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes the buoy and how well it worked when tested.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

New Species of Tiny, Poisonous Frog With Glowing Bones Discovered in Brazil

Meet the newest member of the amphibian family: a deceptively cute, bright-orange toadlet small enough to fit on a fingernail. The new species is a type of "pumpkin toadlet," of the genus Brachycephalus, says Sci-news.com. These types of frogs, which are native to the forests of Brazil's southeast coast, feature intense tangerine coloring and measure less than two centimeters in length. As adorable as they may be, they pack a mighty punch for something of their size. According to New Scientist, the creatures' skin "secretes a powerful neurotoxin."
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Scientists have discovered three new species of giant RATS that were twice the size of a grey squirrel and may have been part of our ancient ancestors' diets 70,000 years ago

Scientists have discovered three new species of giant cloud rats that were twice the size of a grey squirrel and roamed the planet tens of thousands of years ago. Fossilised remains of the extinct creatures were unearthed from a series of caves in the Philippines. Based on an analysis of...
AnimalsScientific American

Brood X Cicadas Are Emerging at Last

At this very instant, in backyards and forests across the eastern U.S., one of nature’s greatest spectacles is underway. Although it may lack the epic majesty of the wildebeest migration in the Serengeti or the serene beauty of cherry blossom season in Japan, this event is no less awe-inspiring. I’m talking about the emergence of the Brood X cicadas.
AnimalsPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Game and Fish – “Carry bear spray”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding recreationists to be cautious around wildlife during the coming weeks. As people head outside to recreate, they may be encountering wildlife – particularly bears – that haven’t seen humans in months, so practicing safety and outdoor awareness is very important. When recreating...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Curious kids: do whales fart and sneeze?

Do whales fart and sneeze? — Guy, age 8, Sydney I’ve waited a long time for a question like this! I usually talk about whale snot for my research (yes, whales have snot), and I’m so excited to look into this, too. Let’s start with the tail end first: farts Yes, whales do fart. Can you imagine the size and bubbles of a fart from the world’s biggest animal, the blue whale? I’m yet to experience this, but I know of some lucky scientists who have seen a humpback whale fart. They tell me it looks like bubbles coming out underneath its body...
AnimalsCornell Daily Sun

Brood X Cicadas to Emerge in the Billions, Creating Chorus of Clicking

Billions of cicadas are set to emerge from the depths of the soil by next week, hitting about 18 states around the country. This year, the cicada emergence will have three epicenters in the Washington D.C. area, Indiana and Tennessee. These insects remain underground for 17 years, counting freeze and...