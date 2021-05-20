Julia Crozier / New Work

Red Horse Gallery | 116 S Main St | Fountain City, WI. Julia Crozier, Winona artist, and John Sagan, owner of The Red Horse Gallery of Fountain City welcome one and all to the first exhibit at the Red Horse since the shutdown with Covid 19. They are both excited and happy to have a live event for the opening. Julia’s work will be all recent from the last year. Julia will be showing realistic and abstract work. Oil paintings, some oil pastel drawings, and pen and ink with watercolor will be featured. Please join us for this fun event! The show runs through July. Covid Precautions will be in place.